CLOUD, Jackie L. "Jack" Age 85 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019. He was born December 25, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky the son of the late James and Lula (Jones) Cloud. Mr. Cloud was married to Mary E. Cloud and she preceded him in death in 1982. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and worked as a machine operator at Ford Motor Company for 38 years and 3 months. He was a member of the Benjamin Franklin Masonic Lodge #719, was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Shrine, the Scottish Rite, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Mr. Cloud was the dear father of Deborah Lynn (Jeff) Campbell and the late Darrell Cloud; grandfather of Taylor Cloud, Payton Cloud, and Noah Campbell; and brother of George (Jan) Cloud, Inice Harper, Alma Jean (Wendell) Hall, Doris (Bill) Machel, and Priscilla Cloud. Mr. Cloud is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers Ben Cloud and James Cloud, sisters Glenna May Parkerson, and Evelyn York, and in laws William Harper, Jack Parkerson, Alma Cloud, and Don York. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday June 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Masonic Service at 11:15 AM, followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony, then followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Ernie Murray, officiating. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park. Published in Journal-News on June 21, 2019