HELLER, Jackie Dean Age 61 of Tipp City passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Grandview Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Dayton on March 12, 1958 the son of John & Juanita (Copley) Heller. He was a retired tool maker and enjoyed playing horseshoes. He is survived by his wife Kitti Gray; daughter Jessica (Jason) Gambrel; son Jacob Heller and a brother Jerry Heller. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers John Jr. and Jim. A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the High Spirits Bar, 11419 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to your local Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 5, 2019