JAMIESON, Jackie Went to be with the Lord on May 3rd 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mildred Goetz (nee Mertens). Her beloved husband Robert H. Jamieson, and granddaughter Kelsey Ann Newport. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Jim) Suver, Diane Jamieson, Erin (Matt) Newport, Joshua (Amanda) Newport, great grandchildren, Brynlee, Evie, and Jameson. And two very special friends, Sonya Ivon and Coral Chambers. Jackie was employed for several years by Wright Patterson Airforce Base. She was able to do many fun things during her tenure there and enjoyed every minute of it. She was the best mother to her children and she loved her husband like no other for over 54 yrs. Per her request there will only be an immediate family graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.