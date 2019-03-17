|
MELTON, Jackie Lee 71 years old of Middletown, Ohio was called home on March 12, 2019. He has been reunited with his son, Brian; grandson, Wyatt Sargero; his parents, Grady and Marie, and siblings, Sadie (Ernest) Snowden, Dimple Wallace, Dotson, Bill (Marla and Pauline), Bobby (Diane), and Fred. Jack was born in Dover, Tennessee. He graduated from Madison High School in 1966. Jack retired from AK Steel after 30 years of service. During retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, fishing, and hunting. Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn (Honshul) Melton; daughter, Cheryl Sargero; sons Dwayne Melton and Johnny (Kellie) McGlosson; grandsons, Ryan Waldner, Nicholas Sargero, Riley McGlosson and Josh Lindon; his brothers, Eddie Melton and Gene (Pat) Melton; sisters-in-law, Benita Melton and Brenda Byrd Melton; brother-in-law, Buddy Wallace, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S Sutphin Street Middletown, Ohio 45044. Family and friends will gather from 4-5pm and a memorial service will follow at 5pm. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave condolence for the family.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019