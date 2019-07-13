Home

Jackson Philip Barnett

Jackson Philip Barnett In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of our Angel Jackson Philip Barnett 7/13/09 2 Hours Young Happy 10th Birthday in Heaven Jack Jack Love, Daddy, Mommy, Haden, Nana, Mamaw and countless others. Then the child opened its eyes, and looked up into the Angel's beautiful face, which beamed with happiness, and at the same Moment they were in heaven, where joy and bliss reigned. The Child received wings like the other Angel, and they flew about together hand in hand. ~Hans Christian Anderson
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 13, 2019
