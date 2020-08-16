1/1
Jacky L. ROBERTS Jr.
ROBERTS, Jr., Jacky L. Age 54, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Kindred Hospital. Jacky is survived by his parents, Jackie L. & Wilma J. Roberts; sister & brother-in-law, Heather Lynn & Johnathan Files of Huber Heights; brother & sister-in-law, Jamie E. & Michelle Roberts of Beavercreek; nephews, Billy, Jamie Jr. & JJ; niece, Jada; and many aunts, uncles, other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1 PM, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Alvy Slone, Jr. officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12 Noon until service time at the funeral home.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 16, 2020.
