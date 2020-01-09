|
ECKHARDT, Jacob Ellis 96, of Middletown, passed away on January 6, 2020, and was reunited with his beloved wife of over 44 years, Helen (Kristian) Eckhardt. Jacob was born in West Elkton, Ohio on April 30, 1923 to his parents, the late Charles and Sarah (Connaroe) Eckhardt. Jacob proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Armco Steel after over 39 years of service as a Millwright. Jacob was a member of Holy Trinity Church (Holy Family Parish). He was a man who adored his family and was immensely proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed spending his time fishing, gardening, hunting, and was an avid reader, especially of Western novels. All who met and knew Jacob, cherished him. Jacob was known for his contentment, kindness, benevolence, and always putting others before himself. While Jacob was a selfless serviceman, dedicated employee, devoted family man, and a faithful church member, he also leaves behind an everlasting legacy of love. This was exemplified in his devotion to his late wife Helen even until his death twenty-four years later. Along with his parents and wife, Helen, Jacob was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas and Joseph Eckhardt; one granddaughter, Monica Jones; three brothers, Charles, George, and Richard Eckhardt; and five sisters, Ester Henning, Mary Stam, Ruth Richardson, Clara "Babe" Richardson, and Katherine Chambers; as well as one son-in-law, Kyle Jones, and one daughter-in-law, Sue Eckhardt. He is survived by his children, James "Jim" (Sandy) Eckhardt, David Eckhardt, and Shirley (Joseph) Martin; daughter-in-law, Kristie Eckhardt; grandchildren, Stacey, Holly, Joseph, Stephen, Cody, Jacob, and Garrett; eight great-grandchildren, and a host of loving family and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. A Prayer Service with Deacon John Lyons officiating will follow visitation at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Ohio's , 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005 or the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
