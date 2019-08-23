|
JERNIGAN III, Jacob R. Was born to Jacob R. and Lottie Jernigan, Jr. on June 6, 1934 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Central State University and Master of Science degrees from Antioch College and the University of Dayton. Jacob received his Divinity degree from Mount Saint Mary's Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired from the Middletown, Ohio School system and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Jacob was a member of Resurrection/St. Benedict the Moor Catholic church where he served as Deacon for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Dayton Cycling Club, the Buckeye Explorers Camping Club, the NAACP, the Jefferson Twp. Democratic Club and many other civic organizations. He was a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and the Knights of St. Peter Claver. Jacob went home to be with his Lord on August 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Osie K. Jernigan; two sons: Tal (Deidra), Timi (Sheila), four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers: Johnny, Jessie; a sister, Edna and a host of friends and family. Visitation 10 AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Father Francis Tandoh C.S.Sp. celebrant. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2019