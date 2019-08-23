Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob JERNIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob JERNIGAN III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob JERNIGAN III Obituary
JERNIGAN III, Jacob R. Was born to Jacob R. and Lottie Jernigan, Jr. on June 6, 1934 in Raleigh, North Carolina. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Central State University and Master of Science degrees from Antioch College and the University of Dayton. Jacob received his Divinity degree from Mount Saint Mary's Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio. He retired from the Middletown, Ohio School system and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Jacob was a member of Resurrection/St. Benedict the Moor Catholic church where he served as Deacon for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Dayton Cycling Club, the Buckeye Explorers Camping Club, the NAACP, the Jefferson Twp. Democratic Club and many other civic organizations. He was a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and the Knights of St. Peter Claver. Jacob went home to be with his Lord on August 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his wife Osie K. Jernigan; two sons: Tal (Deidra), Timi (Sheila), four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers: Johnny, Jessie; a sister, Edna and a host of friends and family. Visitation 10 AM, Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Father Francis Tandoh C.S.Sp. celebrant. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now