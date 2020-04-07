|
|
YOUNG, Jr., Jacque Cedric "Paul" Of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2020. He was born on November 6, 1938 in Washington DC to the late Jacque and Virginia Ball Young. Mr. Young leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Peggy Fields Young; his daughter Sarah Smith; his 3 granddaughters, Kayleen (Cody) Madden, Hannah Smith and Leah Smith; 4 great grandchildren, Rylan, Aubrey, Aliyannah and Riggs Madden; his sister Virginia Diane Young and several nieces and nephews. He served three years in the U.S. Army and attended George Washington University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He worked as a Geodesist for NOAA for 30 years, retiring in 1993. In his spare time, he enjoyed square dancing, reading, listening to music, traveling with his wife, and he loved good food! There will be a private family service with military honors at Woodside Cemetery in Oxford with Rev. John Witt officiating. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2020