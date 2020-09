Or Copy this URL to Share

BARTHELEMY, Jacqueline Rae "Jackie" Age 36, of Palm Beach County and formerly of Kettering, passed away Sept. 12, 2020. Visitation will be on Oct. 3rd from 1:00-3:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, Kettering, OH.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store