CARSON, Jacqueline E. "Jackie" 79, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020. She was born October 12, 1940 in London, Ohio, the daughter of Jerry and Emma Murnahan. She was retired from Trimble Inc. as a Machinist. She loved the Lord and enjoyed attending The Upper Room Church. She was a member of the Union Club and the Fraternity Order of Eagles. She enjoyed getting together with family to play music--Bluegrass, Gospel and Country. She loved to travel. Survivors include her brother, Jerry Murnahan; sisters, Esther Murray, Mazie (Bud) Brafford, and Pam Murnahan; daughter, Teresa Carson; sons, Rusty Carson, Jerry Caffee and Rob Caffee; grandchildren, Brandy Carson, Bradley Parker, Jeannie Parker, Denny Roberts, Stacy Lynn Carson, Denver Carson, Ryan Carson, Cody Caffee, Brandon Caffee, Robbie Caffee, Cameron Caffee, and Samantha Caffee; great-grandchildren, Lydia Carson, Brianna Narcho, Sadie Narcho, Christian Jr. Narcho, Sarah Carson, Ethan Carson, Hannah Carson, Aiden Caffee, Micah Caffee Jr., Reiner Caffee, Marshall Caffee, Granger Caffee, Bradley Caffee, and Hannah Caffee. She had many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Christie D. Carson; her grandson, Micah Caffee; great-grandsons, Caleb Narcho and Denver Carson Jr.; her father and mother; four brothers; four sisters; and five nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Jones-Kenny-Zechman Funeral Home at 1002 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, 45505, with Reverend Danny Miller officiating a memorial service at 7:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020