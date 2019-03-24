Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
CASSELL, Jacqueline Yost "Jackie" 82, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. She was born on Monday, November 16, 1936 in Hamilton to Herbert & Evie "Eva" (Sparks) Robinson. Jackie is survived by her children, Brian (Dax) Yost, Shelly (Scott) Sandmann, Ellen (Sam) Nelson & Becky (John) Mirlisena; brother, Dale Robinson; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mickey Robinson. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2019
