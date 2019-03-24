|
|
CASSELL, Jacqueline Yost "Jackie" 82, of Middletown, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. She was born on Monday, November 16, 1936 in Hamilton to Herbert & Evie "Eva" (Sparks) Robinson. Jackie is survived by her children, Brian (Dax) Yost, Shelly (Scott) Sandmann, Ellen (Sam) Nelson & Becky (John) Mirlisena; brother, Dale Robinson; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mickey Robinson. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 24, 2019