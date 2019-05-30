COOPER (Moore), Jacqueline R. 95, most recently of Kettering, Ohio, passed away of natural causes May 27, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace. She was born in Basingstoke, England in 1924. During WWII, she met an American GI, they married and after the war Jackie moved to Dayton, Ohio, where she lived and raised her family with Jim. Jackie made friends wherever she went and was widely known for her English knitting and cross-stitching skills. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Cooper, and a grandson, David Glover. She is survived by her children Penny (Joe) Gavin, John Cooper, Wendy (Gene) Glover, and Brian (Margie) Cooper, eight grandchildren Tracy (Mark) Cleverly, Andrea (Eric) Brown, Carrie (Tony) Carusone, Kelly (Kristian) Adkins, Scott Glover, Holli (Dave) Schoonover, Grant Cooper, Emma Cooper, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed by all. The family thanks the nurses from Oak Creek and Hospice of the Miami Valley for their care, concern and support. She donated her body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church on Alex-Bell or Hospice of the Miami Valley. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. Published in Dayton Daily News from May 30 to June 2, 2019