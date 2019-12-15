|
EVANS, Jacqueline H. "Jack" Age 92, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Helen Spitzig, and sisters Rita Hyland and Gin Koenig. She was a loving and devoted mother to her four children: Gary (Linda) Evans, Judy (Joe) Deady, Greg and Kevin Evans; a fun-loving grandmother to AJ, Vince, and Jake Evans, Joey and Scott Deady; a cherished cousin, aunt, neighbor and friend. Jack often said she had 'the best life', having great times growing up in Old North Dayton with her friends and extended family. She graduated from Kiser in 1945 and married Ralph "Sparky" Evans in 1947. She delighted in raising her children, and worked at Sears and Smedley Chevrolet before retiring to look after her grandsons, who adored her. Enjoying 'games of chance', she took trips to Vegas and Atlantic City, bus trips to 'the boat', and played bingo and the lottery in her later years. She was a fiercely loyal, proud, and generous 'Mom' and 'Nana' to a grateful family who each shared a special relationship with her. A memorial Mass will be held on December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Smithville Rd. The family will receive visitors an hour before the service. A private burial at Calvary Cemetery will be held in advance. To share a memory of Jack or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019