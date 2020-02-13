|
GRIMES, Jacqueline Ann Amiot, " Jackie" Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. Jackie was a LPN and was a valued employee of Dr. Debbane and Providence Hospital. She is survived by her family: four children, Denise Amiot, Michelle (Jim) Pate, Tom (Lisa) Amiot and Tina Amiot McCollum; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita (Bill) Hudson and Judy (Glenn) Wolf; nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be at the Colligan Funeral Home on Friday, February 14, 2020 from noon until time of servives at 1:00 PM. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2020