Blessing Funeral Homes - Tipp City
11900 N. Dixie Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-5554
Jacqueline HACKETT


1930 - 2019
HACKETT, Jacqueline Marie Age 89 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Leonard's Nursing Home, Centerville. She was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota on April 21, 1930 the daughter of Ernest & Mabel (Hary) Schack. She retired from J.C. Penny and was a member of the St. Georg's Episcopal Church, Kettering. She is survived by her sons Glen (Kathy) Hackett and David (Kristin Killen) Hackett; grandchildren Brian Hackett, Kevin (Natasha) Hackett and Erin (Mike) Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years Harlan Lee Hackett in 1990, her son Kerry Hackett and her sisters Mildred Holland and Luverne Haugen. A Memorial Service will be held on July 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429 with Emmanuel Tuyishime officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
