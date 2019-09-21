|
ISAACS, Jacqueline Age 68, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019. Jackie was born July 27, 1951 in Frenchburg, KY to her late parents Irma Jean Walden and William Reynolds. Jackie is survived by her husband of 50 years Daryl Isaacs; sons Christopher (Holly) Isaacs and Brian Isaacs; brothers Bill (Katrina) Reynolds and Eddie Reynolds; sisters Brenda (Steve) Harrison, Sheila Clark and Kathy Brimer; grandson Brendon Isaacs; granddaughters Rachel Isaacs and April Isaacs. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Franklin, officiated by Reverend Josh Clifford. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Monday, September 23, 2019 beginning at 10 am at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Woodhill Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Isaacs family.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 21, 2019