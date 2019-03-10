LOCKWOOD, Jacqueline "Jackie" Elaine Of Oakwood passed away peacefully at Miami Valley Hospital Monday, March 4th, 2019, at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Drucillis Shetterly. Jackie was born in Dayton, OH on December 8th, 1934. She received an academic scholarship to study business at the University of Cincinnati and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. At UC, she met the love of her life and husband of over 60 years. William "Bill" Lockwood. She continued her studies in business education at Ball State University and graduated in 1956. Jackie loved her family and friends and passionately advocated for arts in Dayton. Together, Bill and Jackie tirelessly developed ideas and programs in support of Bill's companies, the Dayton Arts, and the not-for-profit Lockwood Foundation that they founded to expand their philanthropic reach to support the Dayton Early College Academy (DECA) program that prepares underserved youth for college and many other charitable organizations. Jackie loved spending time with her family. She and Bill organized frequent family adventures and they celebrated any opportunity to gather in locations around the world. Jackie enjoyed hosting artists and friends visiting Dayton to perform at one of many arts venues in Dayton. Jackie always adopted friends and made them part of her extended family. Jackie served as President of the Dayton Opera Guild in 1971 and as a member and Marketing Director of Dayton Opera's Board for many years. Jackie was devoted to the Dayton Art Institute where she served as a docent and was passionate about Muse Machine and its talented young artists. In 2011, she was selected for the National Opera Trustee Recognition Award, which was presented at the Opera America's National Opera Center in New York City. Jackie joins her husband, Bill Lockwood, who passed on May 27th, 2017. Jackie is survived by her children, Jane (Jim) Lynch of San Antonio, TX, Jim (Jane Ann) of Boulder, CO, and John (Robyn) Lockwood of Palo Alto, CA; grandchildren James and William Lynch, Kelly and Rachel Lockwood; brother, Roger (Barbara) Shetterly; among other extended family members. A private memorial service will be held in advance of a reception to celebrate Jackie's life with friends and family in the Cloisters at the Dayton Art Institute between 12 3 pm on Sunday, March 24th, located at 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, OH 45405, Tel. (937) 223-4278. The family would like to express our gratitude to our close friends and caregivers who provided so much support and love to Jackie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance for opera or to the Opera Guild of Dayton Remembrance Fund., attention Jeremy Davit, Tel: (937) 224-3521, ext. 1115. Arrangements are being handled by Routsong Funeral Home at www.routsong.com, Phone (937) 293-4137. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary