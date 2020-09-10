1/1
Jacqueline MCCLURE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCLURE, Jacqueline B. Age 90, of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born in London, Ohio, to the late Daniel L. and Hazel Marguerite (Gallagher) Bowen. For most of her childhood, Jacqueline grew up in Hillsboro before her family moved to Dayton. Her next-door neighbors had a son in the service, the late Gus A. McClure, Jr., whom Jacqueline would later marry and raise their family. She cherished her roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Jacqueline prepared many favorite meals and treats including her famous hamburger biscuits and decadent chocolate icing. Jacqueline loved cheering for her favorite sports teams; UD Basketball and The Big Red Machine but her favorite games involved watching her daughter cheer for the UD Flyers and her grandchildren's many sporting events. From baseball, to soccer, to hockey games, she was always on the sidelines. Jacqueline loved to play Bridge and belonged to a club for over 40 years. She was an avid reader who preferred a good mystery. Jacqueline will be fondly remembered for her quiet, conservative, and kind demeanor. She will be deeply missed by her surviving son, Dr. Daniel S. (Missy) McClure; daughter, Susan L. McClure; grandchildren, Kris (Ashley) McClure, Kevin McClure, Casey (Jason) Williams, Lee (Chelsea) McClure and Kyle McClure; great-grandchildren, Conner, Ruxin, Effie, Macklin, Walker and Sutter; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 11, 2020, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln, Kettering, OH 45429. Visitation will be 10 11 A.M., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service, in procession, at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Jacqueline's honor, may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.morris-sons.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved