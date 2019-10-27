|
MCGUIRE, Jacqueline Age 82 of Dayton and Fairfield Glade, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her husband, Garner McGuire. She was also preceded by her parents, a sister Anna Perrino, and four brothers: Charlie and Bobby Williams and Billy and Cecil Hodge. She is survived by her son, David McGuire of Kettering, and sister, Jean Vaughn of Dayton, as well as lifelong special friends Moe Bristo and Wanda Buck. Jacqueline was born in Monterey, TN and graduated from Crossville High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1954. She received her diploma from the American College of Underwriters as a Certified Life Underwriter in 1970. She worked for the Dayton Branch office of New York Life, where she was a valuable asset for her incredible ability to take double and triple shorthand and as a fast and accomplished typist. Despite facing great institutionalized difficulty as a woman, she eventually worked her way up and retired as Office Manager. Friends may call at the Evangel Church of God, 132 N. Smithville Rd. from 11AM - 12:30PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be officiated by Pastor David Renfro immediately following the visitation. Interment will be in David Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019