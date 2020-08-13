1/
Jacqueline N. PETTIT
PETTIT, Jacqueline N. "Jackie"
Age 77, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence. Jackie graduated from West Carrolton High School, class of '61. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2016; one grandson, Paul Schwab; and her parents, Jack and Blodwyn Lesher. She is survived by three daughters, Sharon "Sherry" (Ed) Schwab, Karen (Mike) Lewis, and Julie (Tim) Perry; seven grandchildren, Levi (Amber) Schwab, Nicole and Shaun Lewis, Coltin, Brooke, Tanner, and Ainsley Perry; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Autumn; one sister, Gayle (Don) Louderback; and special friends, Randall and Anita Parks. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, August 15, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Pastor Joni Manson will be officiating. The family will receive friends 5 - 8 PM Friday at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the Waynesville United Methodist Church, the Progressive Women's Club scholarship fund, and/or the American Cancer Society. The services will be streamed live via the internet. If you wish to view the services on the live stream, please reach out to the funeral home to be added to the list. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
