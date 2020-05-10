|
|
NASH, Jacqueline Jean Age 92, of Venice, Florida (formerly of Middletown, OH) passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after complications resulting from a fall. Jackie was born June 30, 1927 in Middletown, OH, to her parents, Harold E. and Geneva Ruth Eichorn. She attended and graduated from Middletown High School in the Class of 1945. Jackie and her husband of 71 years, Welby, moved to Venice, Florida in 1989 after his retirement. She was a member of the Venice Presbyterian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Holly O. Lansaw of Middletown, OH in 1988, who loved, raised and cared for her from a young age; husband, Welby H. Nash of Venice, FL in 2009; son-in-law, Stephen McIntosh of Middletown, OH in 2018; grandson, Bryan S. Nash of St. Petersburg, FL in 2019. Jacqueline is survived by son, Martin J. Nash (Cathy) of Lusby, MD; a daughter Suzanne Powell (Mike) of Lebanon, OH; a daughter Jayne Harper (Tony) of Trenton, OH; and a daughter Sally McIntosh of Middletown, OH; grandchildren, Kevin Nash (Naomi) of Middletown, DE; Jason Earnest (Amy Romano) of Gaithersburg, MD; Jacqueline Powell of Dallas, TX; Elizabeth Powell (Misha Khergiani fiancé) of Mason, OH; Craig McIntosh (Rachel) of Redlands, CA; and Katie Buchheit (Rob) of West Chester, OH. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, William and Michael Nash of Middletown, DE; and Adaline McIntosh of Redlands, CA. Whether it was baseball, football, basketball or tennis, Jackie was an avid and life-long sports fan and much preferred watching sports on television over any other types of programs. She also enjoyed listening to music, as long as it didn't interfere with her sports, and dining out at her favorite restaurants with family or friends as often as possible. Family, friends and faith were the things that were most important to Jackie and that which she cherished most in life. Services will be held at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio on May 12, 2020 and officiated by Rev. Peter Larson. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM, followed by a funeral service. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence for the family
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020