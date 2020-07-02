1/
Jacqueline NAYLOR
NAYLOR, Jacqueline Age 63, of Springboro, OH, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Jacqueline was born on April 11, 1957, the daughter of the late Harold and Dolores Little. She was employed with Walmart in Franklin for several years and formerly was the owner of Naylor Trucking Company, Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Andy" Naylor. She is survived by her daughter, Amie (David) Freeman; her grandson, Bodhi Freeman; her niece, Emily (Nick) Stamas; her significant other, Robert Isbel; numerous birth siblings, cousins, and extended family. There will be a 2 pm Graveside Service at Springboro Cemetery, 2348 Lower Springboro Rd, Springboro, OH, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Jacqueline loved her Pekinese, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SICSA in her memory or Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.


Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
