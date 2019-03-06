TAGGART, Jacqueline Ann Age 73 of Trenton passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 10, 1946, the daughter of Ommie and Margaret (Neitenbach) Butcher and attended Western Hills High School. In 1963, she married Thomas H. Mick and he preceded her in death in 1982. On April 7, 1993, she married Michael B. Taggart. Jackie was a member of St. Julie Billiart Church. She volunteered for the Hanover Township Life Squad for over 10 years. Jackie derived the most pleasure being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Michael; three children, Nicki Keen (Greg Carroll) of Trenton, Catherine (Christopher) Stringer of Indianapolis, Indiana, and John Anthony (Jamie) Mick of Cincinnati; a step-son, Erik Taggart of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Tyler Keen, Madeline, Abigail, Isabella, and Carson Stringer; a brother, Nick (Joan) Butcher. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas, and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp officiating followed by burial in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8:00pm Thursday at the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary