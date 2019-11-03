|
TAYLOR, Jacqueline J. "Jackie" Age 89 of Kettering passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1930 in Cincinnati to the late, Frank and Mary Cleo (O'Bryan) Stich. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Granville "T" Taylor; brother, Joseph "Don" Stich and brother-in-law, Donald "Huff" Huffner. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Huffner; sister-in-law, Marion Stich; 14 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Jackie went to Our Lady of Angels High School in Cincinnati then worked at Jewish Hospital for 4 years. She then met her husband, Granville, and they went to Texas while he served in the Army during the Korean War. They eventually moved back to Dayton and Jackie went to work for Martin Electric for 40 years as an office manager. Jackie enjoyed playing canasta, dancing and spending time with her family. She was a beloved member of St. Francis of Assisi dedicating her time to the bereavement committee, St. Vincent De Paul, being a Eucharist Minister, working with the Keenagers and was a Sacristan for daily mass. Friends and family may visit from 10-11:30am on Monday, November 4 at St. Francis of Assisi, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45459, followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:30am. She will then be laid to rest on Tuesday, November 5 at 11:00 am in St Mary Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jackie's memory to St Francis of Assisi C/O St. Vincent De Paul. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019