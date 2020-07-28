1/
JACQUELYN TOWNSEND
TOWNSEND, Jacquelyn Ruth "Jacquie" Age 78, formerly of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. Main St, Centerville. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM-11:00AM on Wednesday, July 29 at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and for a link to the live streamed services that will be added to Jacquie's Tribute Wall go to www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
