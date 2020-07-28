JACQUELYN TOWNSEND

TOWNSEND, Jacquelyn Ruth "Jacquie" Age 78, formerly of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, July 29 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. Main St, Centerville. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM-11:00AM on Wednesday, July 29 at the funeral home. For complete remembrances and for a link to the live streamed services that will be added to Jacquie's Tribute Wall go to www.routsong.com