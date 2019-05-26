Resources More Obituaries for Jacques O'Hara Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jacques O'Hara M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers O'HARA, M.D., Jacques M. "Jack" Aug. 18, 1928 - May 17, 2019 Born in Wellsville, Ohio, on August 18, 1928, the youngest of four children of Delmar T. O'Hara, Sr. and Blanche (Mylar) O'Hara. Jack was an Eagle Scout in Troop 19 in Wellsville, and a 1946 graduate from the Peddie School. He graduated in Pre-Med from Denison University in 1950, while at Denison he was the President of his Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter. Jack graduated from the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine in 1955 where he met and married (1955) the love of his life, R.N., Patricia (Shafer) O'Hara. His internship and residency started at Ohio State University Hospital in 1955, and was interrupted by two years in the United States Air Force Medical Corp where he served as a Captain. Returned to Ohio State University Hospital and completed his residency in 1961. Jack started his medical practice in Dayton in 1961, initially Craig, Parker, Sando & O'Hara would become Miami Valley Physicians, and later with Digestive Care. Jack started the gastroenterology department at Miami Valley Hospital and one of the initial gastroenterologists in Dayton, Ohio, retiring in 1991 and enjoying life on the farm in Adams County. During his 30 years in practice, he was also an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Wright State University Medical School, Jack and Pat volunteered their medical skills at the medical clinic they established at the Dayton Gospel City Mission. He was a member of the American and Ohio Medical Associations, the Ohio Society for Internal Medicine, Christian Medical Association, and he was a senior member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Jack was a Paul Harris fellow of the Dayton Rotary Club and a Trustee of the Adams County Historical Society. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia (Shafer) O'Hara, children; Peggy (James) Chalker, Mark O'Hara, Kent (Susan) O'Hara, grandchildren; Stephanie, and Austin (Kelsey) O'Hara, Carrie (Austin) Featherstone, Jack Chalker, and Kate O'Hara, and great grandchildren Maelyn and Leah O'Hara. A funeral service will be held on May 25, 2019 at 12:30 at the Grace Fellowship Church in Peebles, Ohio, where Jack was a faithful member. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until noon, also on May 25, 2019. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship Church, the Adams County Historical Society, Dayton Gospel Mission or the . Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries