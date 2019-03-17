Home

Jacquline Snyder

Jacquline Snyder Obituary
SNYDER, Jacquline Sue "Puterbaugh" Age 73 of Chicago, IL passed away October 24, 1018. Formerly of Dayton, OH, Jackie was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jane (Ingram) Robinson, father, Joseph Walter Snyder, and sister Marceda Jane Rogers. Surviving are 3 children, Angela, Larry Jr., and Raymond, 2 sisters, Betty and Carol, numerous grandchildren Desiree, Kyle, Candace and Michael. A memorial service will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 410 East Pease Ave., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Phil Hohulin officiating. A reception will follow the memorial service at Angela Phillips home. Arrangements by Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
