Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jada SPANGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jada SPANGLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jada SPANGLER Obituary
SPANGLER ((Moyer), Jada Passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her beloved husband, Lester Spangler, and much loved son, Sean Spangler. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (David) Dotson, siblings, Michelle (Larry) Garlinger, Bill Moyer, Chris Moyer, J. Dan (Joyce) Moyer, Betsy (Dan) Alt, Tad (Kara) Moyer, Marc Moyer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jada loved the Lord Jesus Christ and it was to serve Him that she went into nursing in her fifties. She was blessed by this calling. She retired from Crossroads Hospice in 2013. Private services to be held at convenience of the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -