Happy 1st Birthday in Heaven! With love we remember Jaiden Amari Paul Harris Taken from us on 4/9/18. Age: 2hrs 9 minutes old Safely In the Arms of Jesus His absence is like the sky, spread over everything. Beautiful memories silently kept of a baby, we love and never will forget. There is no foot too small that it could not leave an inprint on this world. How very softly you tiptoed into our world but only a moment you stayed,and oh what a impact your tiny beautiful feet made in each of our hearts... On this side of heaven, if our love could have saved you... You would of lived here with us forever. you are forever loved and greatly missed, Your loving mother Angelina Harris, Your grandpa's and grandmas, aunts and uncles and many cousins. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary