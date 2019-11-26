Home

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Middletown, OH
Jaime Stritch Obituary
STRITCH, Jaime J. Age 57, of Xenia, passed away Monday November 4, 2019. Jaime was preceded in death by his parents, James & Aline Stritch, and a sister, Patricia Olive. He is survived by his two sisters, Michele Czekalski (husband Gerald) and Sheila Burt (husband David); a brother-in-law, Larry Olive; numerous nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend of 7 years, Julie Kays. There will be a Memorial Mass Friday November 29th at 10:00am at Holy Trinity Church in Middletown. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 26, 2019
