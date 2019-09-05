Home

Jalen SHEELER

Jalen SHEELER Obituary
SHEELER, Jalen Michael Ward On Thursday August 29, 2019 Jalen Michael Ward Sheeler died at the age of 19. Jalen was born on April 18, 2000 to Katrina Sheeler and Olious (Keir) Barker. He is survived by his mother Katrina Sheeler; father Olious (Keir) Barker; brother Keir II; sisters Chelle, Breanna, and Megan; a number of uncles and aunts; great aunt Charmaine Sheeler; great uncle Benjamin (Linda Garnard) Sheeler and his Grandfather Ernest Sheeler Sr. Jalen was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirt. Friends and family may visit from 11am-12pm on Saturday, September 7 at Aspire Church, 51 Best St. Dayton, Ohio 45405 followed by the funeral service beginning at 12:00pm. In Lieu of Flowers, please make a donation in Jalen's name to Five Rivers MetroParks. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019
