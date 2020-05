Or Copy this URL to Share

HENDERSON, Jalynn Leon Born March 18, 2002 - Homegoing May 24, 2020. Services held Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 262 Hanover Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation at noon, service at 1 p.m. Survived by mother, Jennifer Dunson (Justin) and Father, Da'Quan Henderson. Please wear mask.



