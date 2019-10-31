Home

MORROW, JaMarkus T. Age 24 of Dayton, departed this life October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., FRIDAY, November 1, 2019 at SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCH, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., with Pastor Marcellus Cunningham, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
