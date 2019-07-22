|
|
KERBY, James A. Age 96, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born to the late James and Phoebe Kerby on March 7, 1923 in New Miami, Ohio. Jim was a veteran in the United States Air Force serving as an Air Craft Mechanic during WWII. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his annual family fishing trips to Michigan. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geneva Kerby; two children Guy (Gayla) Kerby, Denise Devney; daughter-in-law, Kathy; five grandchildren Jamin, Amanda, Ken, Jackie, Nathan; three great grandchildren and sister, Jean. He was preceded in death by his son, James R. Kerby; two brothers Henry, Earl and two sisters Carol and Leona. A visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home Hamilton, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on July 22, 2019