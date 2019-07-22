Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James KERBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. KERBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. KERBY Obituary
KERBY, James A. Age 96, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio. He was born to the late James and Phoebe Kerby on March 7, 1923 in New Miami, Ohio. Jim was a veteran in the United States Air Force serving as an Air Craft Mechanic during WWII. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his annual family fishing trips to Michigan. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Geneva Kerby; two children Guy (Gayla) Kerby, Denise Devney; daughter-in-law, Kathy; five grandchildren Jamin, Amanda, Ken, Jackie, Nathan; three great grandchildren and sister, Jean. He was preceded in death by his son, James R. Kerby; two brothers Henry, Earl and two sisters Carol and Leona. A visitation will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home Hamilton, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 1pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial to take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.