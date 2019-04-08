TINCHER, James A. Age 83, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio, where he had been a patient for over three years. He was born May 2, 1935 in Jackson, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when he was nine years old. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years during the Korean Conflict. James was an electrician with the I.B.E.W. Local 648 for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a lifetime member of the D.A.V., V.F.W. 3509, and a former member of the American Legion Post 218. Preceding him in death were his parents, James Henry and Opal (Banks) Tincher; two sons, Jerry and Jeff; one sister, Helen; and two brothers, Dean and Joe. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Tincher; three sons, James (Nancy) Tincher, Jay Tincher and Jon (Gio) Tincher; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister, Brenda; four brothers, Paul, Danny, Terry and Tim; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Military services will be by the Franklin V.F.W. Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, New York, 10017 or at www.alzinfo.org. Arrangements by Herr- Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary