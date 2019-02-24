|
|
ACKERMAN, James Roland "Jim" 85, of West Carrollton, passed peacefully with family at his side on February 17, 2019 at Laurels of West Carrollton. He was born on August 9, 1933 to Herbert and LaVeda (McAvoy) Ackerman in Dayton, OH. Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, 6:00-8:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel. Memorial Services will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to VFW Post 3438. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019