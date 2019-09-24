|
ALBRIGHT, James D. Age 73 of Dayton, Ohio passed away September 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Goldie Albright, and a step-daughter, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Albright. His children also survive him; Phyllis Albright and Judith Lee and step-children; Wanda, Theresa, and Teddy, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, John Albright, and three sisters; Phyllis Cholak, Peggy Shotton and Arnetta "Sue" Albright, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. James was discharged from the USAF in 1967 at the rank of sergeant after serving four years and completing a tour in Vietnam. During this time he received the award of the Air Force Commendation Medal. He was an avid shooter who loved to collect guns and reload ammunition; he was an expert marksman. He retired from Square D following 36 years of service and was an active member of the Holiness Faith. A special thanks to the granddaughter "Candace" for assisting in every way, from medical to personal care giving, taking a major burden from Mamaw, and loving Papaw. He was in the care of Heartland Hospice Home Care, where he was greatly cared for by the staff. Friends may call on the family at the Dryden Road Pentecostal Church, 3201 Dryden Rd. Dayton, OH 45439 from 11 am until 1pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1pm, immediately following the visitation. Interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery at 9:30am on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Condolences can be left for the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019