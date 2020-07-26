James ARMSTRONG

We met Jim in 1998 at WCC and a small group of us shared a lot of golf, talks, drinks, more golf, laughs, and a trip to Florida though my fondest memory is that of, "the office chair." He won it in a golf outing and gave it to Courtenay that evening. Six of us spent that night taking turns, sitting in it, and rolling dozens of times down our paved driveway into US Rt 42.... fun times!

Janet Hudson

Friend