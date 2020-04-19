Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
James Atchison II Obituary
ATCHISON II, James Leon 55, of Springfield, passed away April 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 20, 1964 in Springfield, the son of James Leon and Angela Ann (Adrian) Atchison. Jim was a member of the V.F.W. Post 1031 and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed building models, especially boats, visiting the Air Force Museum and studying astronomy. He is survived by his loving spouse; Robin (Hyer) Atchison, three children; James (Lisa) Atchison, Jennifer Atchison and Kelly (Daniel) Stevens, four grandchildren; Kimberly, Skyler, Faith and Isaiah, one brother; Andre (Ronnie) Atchison and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, interment will be held at a later date in the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
