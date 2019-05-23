|
|
BACK, James D. 51, of Middletown, died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born on September 8, 1967 in Middletown to Gideon and Mary (Hogg) Back. Jim worked for Pilot Chemical. He was an avid sports fan and loved his Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Harper, whom he adored. Jim is survived by his daughter, Devon Back; son, Jacob (Briana) Back; mother, Mary Back; parents-in-law, Larry & Sharon Krizan; sister, Sheila Back; uncle & aunt, Bill & Sharon Back; granddaughter, Harper; and fur-baby, Rozzi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tisha (Krizan) Back; and father, Gideon. Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, with Pastor Bobby Reed officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 5960 Trenton-Franklin Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 23, 2019