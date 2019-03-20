Home

James Bailey

James Bailey Obituary
BAILEY, James Stephen Age 72, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 22, 1946 in Hamilton, Ohio to James Thaddeus Bailey and Genevieve Louise (Girton) Bailey, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended Miami University, served honorably in the U.S. Air Force based in Minot AFB in North Dakota, and subsequently worked for Lockheed Martin in Minnesota. James returned to Ohio and was a supporter of Miami University, veteran and animal charities. Private interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr- Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Phone: 513-422-4545. This obituary also appears on our website at www.herr-riggs.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 20, 2019
