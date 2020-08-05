JAMES BAILEY

1/
BAILEY, James W. James W. Bailey, 76 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away 8/2/2020, surrounded by his family. He was born March 19, 1944, in Wolfe County, KY, to the late Calvin and Nola Bailey. On May 22, 1965, he married Bonnie Bush, they just celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary. Jim worked for DeBord Builders for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two daughters, Sheila (Brian) Papania and Milissa (Ron) Heinlein; two sons, Rick (Sandy) and James C. Bailey; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 5 sisters, 2 brothers, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, 1 brother and 1 granddaughter. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Thursday 8/6/2020 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown. Funeral Services will be 11 am, Friday 8/7/2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
