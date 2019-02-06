Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ball


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Ball Obituary
BALL, James Christopher 55, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 25, 1962 in McAllen, Texas. James enjoyed fishing, Nascar, and Dallas Cowboys football. Survivors include his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Baugh; Shannon's family members who loved him as family, Belinda and Wayne McWilliams, Valerye McWilliams and her children, Aubriana and Aziah, Felicia Mills, Jessica McWilliams, and Cameron Baugh; daughter, Hailey; and many friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now