|
|
BALL, James Christopher 55, of Springfield, passed away February 2, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 25, 1962 in McAllen, Texas. James enjoyed fishing, Nascar, and Dallas Cowboys football. Survivors include his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Baugh; Shannon's family members who loved him as family, Belinda and Wayne McWilliams, Valerye McWilliams and her children, Aubriana and Aziah, Felicia Mills, Jessica McWilliams, and Cameron Baugh; daughter, Hailey; and many friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 6, 2019