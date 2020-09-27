James BARKER

1/1
BARKER, James "Jim" Age 68, of Franklin, OH; died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Jim was born in Stanton, KY, on December 3, 1951, to the late Paul and Margaret (Burus) Barker. He served in the US Army from 1968 to 1974, was a member of Middletown VFW Post # 3809 where he served as Quarter Master for three years, he enjoyed karaoke and was owner and operator of Barker Trucking for over 20 years. Jim was preceded in death by his wife Brenda Barker. He is survived by his fiancé, Charlotte Tinch; her children and grandchildren a step son Chris Brady, his sisters, Patricia Shirley and Donna Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and his pet Abby. A Memorial Graveside Service will be 11 am Saturday October 3, 2020, at North Monroe Cemetery, Reverend James Roberts officiating and full military honors. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.


Published in Journal-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
