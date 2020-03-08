|
|
BARNHART, James R. "Jim" Age 90 of Oakwood passed away on March 2, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Village. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Fern Barnhart and his sister Barbara Rawlings. He is also preceded in death by his lifelong childhood friend Bud Thornton who we know was waiting for Jim at the pearly gates with a tee time and the location of the best fishing hole. He is survived by his wife Norma of Oakwood, daughters, Cathy Linkous (Jeff) and Shirley Locker, grandchildren Sarah Locker, Chris Locker (Misty), Emily Franzen (Justin) and Molly Linkous and great grandchildren, Katie and Chris Locker, Jr. and a brother, Richard Barnhart (Carol). He is a 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He was a veteran serving in the United States Marine Corp and later was employed as a job setter by General Motors for 41 years. In retirement, he enjoyed golf, fishing, working on antique furniture, and collecting trains and metal toys. A visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd on Saturday March 14 at 2:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm. Celebrant Deb Holder officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . The family wishes to thank the Gracework's staff, especially Anna and Chanee' for their care and kindness to Jim in his last few weeks at home. Also, the staff in Woodview at Bethany for their kindness and care in his final days and the staff of whose extra care kept Jim comfortable. We can't thank you all enough. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020