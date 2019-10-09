|
|
BARRY, James Edward 77, of Springfield, passed away October 7, 2019 in Villa Springfield. He was born August 2, 1942 in Lawrence, Ohio, the son of Clyde and Amy (Schockly) Barry. Mr. Barry was a member of the Eagles and he enjoyed fishing, coin collecting and tending his aquariums. He was a member of the Army National Guard and was retired from Speco. Survivors include his daughter; Tammy Davis (Rick Fremder) Springfield and his son; Edward (Becky) Barry, Cincinnati, three grandchildren; Austin Davis, Allison Davis and Alex Davis, two great grandchildren; Zayden Davis and Aceson Davis, one brother; Richard Barry, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Joanne Barry, January 2019, a brother; Gene Barry, a sister; Teresa Crawford ands his parents. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in Ferncliff Cemetery with burial to follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 9, 2019