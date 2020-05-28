|
BENTON, James Levant James Levant Benton, passed away on May 19, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Patricia and James Benton Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his son James Jr., Knoxville, TN.; six siblings, Patrick and Lydia Benton, Knoxville, TN., Alvin, Phyllis, Yolita, Rahn and Lemuel Benton, Dayton, OH.; special cousin (like a brother) Emanuel & Anita Martin, 3rd, Chattanooga, TN.; special friend, John Nettles, Dayton, OH. Levant was a member of the Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville, TN. and attended Phillip Temple and Church of God in Dayton, OH. A private memorial (family only) will be held at the Church of God on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, 4929 Porterfield Drive, Dayton, OH. Bishop John H. Buffington officiating. The family expresses sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at Kettering Hospital and Pinnacle Pointe Nursing Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020