BERTORELLO, II, James Michael Age 48, of Huber Heights, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Tonya (Eversole) Bertorello; his beautiful daughter, Amber; mother-in-law, Linda Eversole; sister-in-law, Julie (Eversole) Mesarvey, her husband Denny and their son Conner; brother, Michael Bertorello, his wife Jessica and their children Gabby and Leo; stepmother, Kathy Bertorello; uncle, Ronald Huist and wife Mary; aunt, Joanne Huist Smith and numerous cousins and friends. Born at the U.S. Army Base in Wurzurg, Germany, the son of James Michael and Carol Ann (Huist) Bertorello. James (Bert) worked in the toolroom of Creative Extruded Products in Tipp City for more than 20 years. He had a passion for his family, the Pittsburg Steelers and the Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes. James (Jimmy) was a board member for the Wayne Music Club for the last three years and an integral part of its operations for the last five. His role on the board was equipment manager, but James was so much more. A frequent bus chaperone to football games and parades, James truly found a loving family of friends, who knew they could always count on him. James' family sends their love to the Wayne "gang" for their constant support throughout his illness. He will always be remembered and he will always be loved. He walks in peace now with his dog of 13 years, Maggie. The family will receive friends from 2 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jimmy's life from 4-8 p.m. at the Wayne High School cafeteria, 5400 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary