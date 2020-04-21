|
|
BEST, Sr., James L. Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at Mercy Hospital- Fairfield on Saturday, April 18, 2020. James was born in Maryville, Tennessee on January 14, 1946 to James E. Best and Grace (Clark) Best. On December 31, 1964, he married Barbara (Hibbard) Best. James is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Best; his daughter Margie (Roger) Kerth; his son, James Best, Jr.; his grandson, David (Sammi) Kerth; his brothers, David (Shirley) Best and Steve (Jean) Best; his sisters-in-law, Sandy Shelley and Linda (Rick) Needham. James is also survived by many aunts and an uncle, as well as many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents. James graduated from Fairfield High School, class of 1964. He enjoyed yard work, working on puzzles, and watching sports. A Celebration of James' Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in James' honor may be made to the COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 21, 2020